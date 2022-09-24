Annual Irmo Okra Strut this weekend

Saturday September 24th 2022, 9:00am – 10:00pm
Crysty Vaughan,
Okra Strut Alex Pkg

Okra Strut 2021

Irmo Okra Strut

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to strut! The 48th annual Irmo Okra Strut is now underway.

The event is  Saturday September 24th 2022, 9:00am – 10:00pm. It includes live music, crafts and of course food.

The Annual Irmo Okra Strut Parade starts at 9am.

The Okra Strut takes place at Irmo Community Park, 7507 Eastview Dr. Irmo, South Carolina 29063.

For more information, click here https://okrastrut.com/https://okrastrut.com/

 

Categories: Local News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts