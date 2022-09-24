Annual Irmo Okra Strut this weekend

Irmo Okra Strut

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to strut! The 48th annual Irmo Okra Strut is now underway.

The event is Saturday September 24th 2022, 9:00am – 10:00pm. It includes live music, crafts and of course food.

The Annual Irmo Okra Strut Parade starts at 9am.

The Okra Strut takes place at Irmo Community Park, 7507 Eastview Dr. Irmo, South Carolina 29063.

For more information, click here https://okrastrut.com/https://okrastrut.com/