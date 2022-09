SLED investigating officer-involved shooting

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Sheriff, there has been an officer involved shooting.

Investigators say it happened along Cains Mill Road in Sumter.

They are asking anyone in the area to avoid Cains Mill near Kolb Road.

The area is secured and SLED is now on scene to investigate at the Sheriff’s request, say officials.

