Average cost of gas prices decline in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The average cost of a gallon of gas in Columbia has fallen once again.

Gas prices in the area are .6 cents cheaper than they were a week ago averaging at $3.12 a gallon. According to gas buddy, prices in Columbia are 26.3 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago and 32.4 cents higher than they were a year ago.

The national average price of a gallon has risen to 3.2 cents per gallon, averaging $3.67 per gallon.