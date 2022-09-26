Local Living: Oktoberfest celebrations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Oktoberfest celebrations begin this weekend in the Midlands.

You can experience German culture in Blythewood with their annual Oktoberfest.

It takes place Friday, September 30 through Saturday, October 1st at Doko Meadows Park.

There will be games, food trucks, and vendors. Admission is free.

And the Columbia Oktoberfest takes place October 7-9 at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine street.

Admission is free.

For more information, click here http://www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com/