Gamecocks home game being moved due to Hurricane Ian

Carolina will move up their home game against SC State, originally scheduled for Saturday October 1.

The game will now kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday September 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium, due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida this week and impact the Carolina’s this weekend.

“Due to the potential impact of the hurricane on Columbia and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest of safety to play the game on Thursday rather than Saturday afternoon,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said.

Carolina last made an adjustment in its schedule due to a hurricane back in 2016 when USC moved its home game against Georgia to a Sunday kickoff.

“I appreciate the cooperation of South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough, the South Carolina State administration and the Southeastern Conference officials who worked closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to accommodate this change in the schedule.”

Information regarding other University of South Carolina athletics events scheduled for this weekend will be announced as that information becomes available.

University officials are continuing to monitor the movements of Hurricane Ian. Should weather conditions or other factors that impact game day operations change, the University will make adjustments accordingly.