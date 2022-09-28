Governor McMaster declares State of Emergency- No evacuations ordered

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency. McMaster says this activates the state’s emergency operations plan, which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact to the state.

According to the governor, the order directs the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to coordinate with all relevant state agencies and to be prepared to respond to any requests for state assistance from county emergency managers.

“It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the state level are well underway, and this declaration of emergency is another step in that process,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We do know we’ll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days – now is the time for each South Carolinian to make plans for every contingency and be prepared.”