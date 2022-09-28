Local Living: Oktoberfest and Blues Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- In our look at Local Living, the annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival is back!

This is the festival’s 25th year and it will be bigger and better than ever, with artists from all over the nation, say organizers.

You can head to Camden for the live music, food and fun on October 6-9 2022.

For more information click here https://www.cityofcamden.org/events/25th-carolina-downhome-blues-festival

Oktoberfest

The Columbia Oktoberfest takes place October 7-9 at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine street.

Admission is free.

For more information, click here http://www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com/