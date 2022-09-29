Governor Henry McMaster on Ian: Be prepared

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster says it is important for everyone in the state to be prepared for the impacts of Ian.

“If you haven’t yet made plans for every contingency, this afternoon is the time to do so,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We can expect to experience a lot of rain throughout the state along with dangerous storm surge in low-lying coastal areas. With the potential for hurricane force winds along our coast, it’s important for South Carolinians to plan now.

Earlier this week Governor McMaster declared a state of emergency. McMaster says this activates the state’s emergency operations plan, which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact to the state.

Emergency officials are reminding everyone about eh possibility for flooding.

State officials say residents in low-lying areas , particularly along the coast, should have a plan to move to higher ground if their homes become unsafe.

According to McMaster, local agencies are opening emergency shelters based on need and storm conditions in certain parts of the state.

And as always, you can check out the Hurricane Guide from SC EMD, click here https://www.scemd.org/stay-informed/publications/hurricane-guide/

