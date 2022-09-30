1 arrested, 2 on the run after chase, officer involved shooting

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –One man is in jail and two others suspects remain on the run following an officer involved shooting that took place just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say the trio led them on a chase ending when deputies say the truck they were going after crashed into at Firetower Road and Western Lane. Authorities say two of the three suspects managed to run off , but deputies say 19-year-old Darreun Miller wasn’t able to dodge them and according to deputies reached for a gun. A deputy fired a missing shot at miller who was later arrested.

Officials say neither Miller or the responding Deputy were injured as a result of the incident.

Miller who is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, pointing and presenting, and unlawful carry. if you have any information on the two other suspects call Crimestoppers at

1888-CRIME-SC