American Red Cross opens shelters for displaced families and individuals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross of South Carolina has opened several shelters in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The organization’s shelter and disaster assistance is free.

Red Cross officials advise the public to bring their own bedding, clothing, medications, and emergency kit if staying at a shelter.

Shelters are accessible to individuals with disabilities and service animals are welcome.

No identification is needed to enter a Red Cross shelter, only your name and living location before the disaster.

Open Shelters:

Ridgeland High School (Ridgeland, SC— 250 Jaguar Trail)

Dunston Elementary School (Charleston, SC—1825 Remount Road)

To find a shelter, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Download the app by searching “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.