AT&T and Verizon expand cell service for customers impacted by storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— AT&T announced that its waving talk, text and data overage charges for AT&T postpaid and prepaid customers from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.

Customers whose billing addresses are in Myrtle Beach, Florence, or any of these zip codes are able to use these expanded services.

The company is also welcoming other carriers’ customers to roam on their network so they can stay connected even if service from their carrier isn’t available after the storm. They’ve also launched a Text-To-Give feature to help those affected by the storm.

Verizon is also expanding its offer of unlimited calling, texting and data to prepaid and postpaid consumers and small business customers in parts of North and South Carolina through Oct. 4th.