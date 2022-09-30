Local Living: a look at events in the Midlands

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Look at Local Living, it’s almost time for the South Carolina State Fair.

If you are looking to get some State Fair tickets in advance, you can grab a discount.

According to fair officials, discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual State Fair on sale now through Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

You can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.

And JerryFest is this Sunday.

According to the Five Points Association, it is a free outdoor concert. It will be held at the main Five Points fountain on Saluda

Avenue.

JerryFest runs from 2pm-10pm and features multiple bands all performing Jerry Garcia and Grateful

Dead tunes.

For more information click here https://fivepointscolumbia.com/