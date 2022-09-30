SC EMD Hurricane Guide

Information on what kind of supplies you may need, evacuation routes, and more
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Emergency Management Division wants you to be ready in the event a major storm reaches our shores.
Each year the agency releases a hurricane guide which provides information on what kind of supplies you may need, evacuation routes, and other information.

According to officials, the South Carolina Hurricane Guide is updated annually by SCEMD in collaboration with local and state partners of the S.C. Emergency Response Team.

Click here for a link to the guide https://www.scemd.org/stay-informed/publications/hurricane-guide/

