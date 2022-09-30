School closings due to weather

Several school districts have announced early school dismissals and cancellations of after-school activities due to possible severe weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Many school districts have announced closings, E-learning or cancellations of after-school activities due to possible severe weather.

So far, the following schools have decided to have school closings and/or early dismissals due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:

Ben Lippen School— School will be closed Friday, Sept. 30. All school activities and sporting events and practices canceled. The high school will return to normal B-day schedule Monday.

Benedict College— All classes will be held virtually on Friday, Sept. 30. Campus operations will be suspended except essential services including the dining hall, Health Center, and the Police Department.

Calhoun County School District – Early dismissal Thursday, Sept. 29. K8 students will be dismissed at 12:15 PM and high school students at 12:30 PM. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Friday, September 30, 2022, will be used as an eLearning day provided there are no power outages. There will be no after-school activities either day.

Clarendon County School District – Early dismissal Thursday, Sept. 29. Friday, Sept. 30 will be an E-learning day.

Manning Early Childhood Center, Summerton Early Childhood Center, Walker Gamble Elementary School & Dr. Rose H. Wilder Elementary School – Dismiss @ 11 a.m. Thurs.

Manning Primary School – Dismiss @ 11:10 a.m. Thurs.

East Clarendon Middle High School & Manning Elementary School – 11:20 a.m. Thurs.

Scott’s Branch Middle High School – 11:25 a.m. Thurs.

Manning Junior High School – 11:30 a.m. Thurs.

Manning High School – 11:45 a.m. Thurs.

Columbia College—All Thursday classes on Sept. 29 will meet as scheduled. Friday, Sept. 30 classes will be held virtually. All office staff and faculty will work remotely. The Student Union Dining Hall will remain open to residential students and J.Drake Edens Library will be closed Friday, Sept. 30, but will reopen Saturday, Oct. 1.

Columbia International University— Campus closed, classes canceled Friday, Sept. 30.

Fairfield School District – All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30. Schools and offices will be closed. All scheduled programs and athletic events will be rescheduled for a later date. Teachers will provide instruction and ongoing academic support on Friday.

Kershaw School District —All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30. All after-school activities for Friday and Saturday are canceled. Teachers working remotely on Friday and available for virtual office hours: Elementary schools- 9am to 12 pm. Middle schools- 11 am to 2 pm.

Lee County School District— All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30. All after-school activities, athletic events, and field trips are canceled. Homecoming activities and football game will stay as scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Lexington District One— All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept.30. All after-school activities and sports canceled Friday, Sept.30- Oct. 2. The SAT scheduled for Oct.1 at Lexington High and Gilbert High is canceled.

Lexington-Richland School District Five— E-learning day on Friday, Sept.30. All after-school activities and other events Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 are canceled or postponed. They anticipate return to normal operations Monday, Oct.3 for B-day classes.

Lexington School District Four—All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept 30. All after-school activities and athletics are canceled for Friday.

Lexington School District Three— All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30. All after-school activities, athletic events, and meetings are canceled. Students will be sent home from school with a bagged breakfast and lunch Sept. 29.

Lexington Two Schools— All schools will move to E-learning Friday, Sept. 30. All after-school activities, programs and athletic events for Friday are canceled or rescheduled.

Liberty STEAM Charter School- Primary Academy— School dismisses early on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 12 pm. E-learning day scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30. All school offices will be closed.

Midlands Arts Conservatory— School closed on Friday. No E-learning schedule.

Midlands Technical College— School closed on Friday, Sept. 30. Normal schedule resumes on Monday, Oct. 3.

Newberry County School District—All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30. All school-related activities such as athletics, and Boys and Girls Club canceled for Sept. 30.

Orangeburg School District— All schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Kindergarten-5th grade elementary schools dismiss at 11:30 am. Dover elementary dismisses at 12:30 pm. Middle schools, K-12 schools, and middle high schools dismiss at 12:30 pm. High schools dismiss at 1:00 pm, except Orangeburg-Wilkinson high school will dismiss at 1:30 pm.) E-learning days: Friday, Sept. 30. All after school activities are canceled for Thursday and Friday. All athletic events on those days have been rescheduled or canceled.

Richland School District One — Six schools will dismiss early Thursday. A.C. Moore, Rosewood Elementary Schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. Olympia Learning Center will dismiss at 12 noon. (High school learning programs at this location are canceled for Thursday night). Hand Middle School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., An E-learning day is set for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 for the District.

Breakfast and lunch meals for Friday will be sent home with students Thursday. Central Services facility (CFS) and Central Kitchen will be dismissed at 1 p.m. All administrative buildings will be closed Friday September 30, 2022.

Richland School District Two—E-learning day Friday, Sept. 30. All school buildings and district facilities are closed and all after-school activities canceled. Breakfast and lunch meals for Friday will be sent home with students Thursday.

South Carolina State University—All classes canceled on Sept.30. Presidential Inauguration Investiture at 10 am, Friday will continue as planned. Lady Agatha Conyers’s Scholarship on Thursday at 12 pm, the Investiture Ceremony on Friday, and the Inaugural Ball on Friday night in Columbia will continue as planned.

South University Columbia— Campus will be closed Friday, Sept 30. Campus will remain open until 10 pm for Thursday classes and will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 am.

Sumter School District— All schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM, middle schools at 11:30 AM, high schools at 12:30 pm.) E-learning days: Friday, Sept. 30. All after school activities are canceled.

University of South Carolina— All classes on Columbia campus canceled for Friday, Sept. 30, including in-person and virtual classes. Classes, activities and games are expected to resume Thursday, Sept. 29.