Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday.

According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian.

County officials say trash routes scheduled for Friday will be picked up Monday, Oct. 3. All regularly scheduled collections for the week will be delayed a day, with Saturday, Oct. 8 being the last collection day of the week.

Richland County’s C&D Landfill, at 1070 Caughman Road N., Columbia, will be closed Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and will reopen Monday.

The Lower Richland and Clemson Road drop-off centers will be closed Friday and Saturday but will reopen Sunday under normal operating hours.