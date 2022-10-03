Average gas price in Columbia rises to $3.21 per gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbia has risen 9.2 cents per gallon to $3.21.

Prices at 350 stations in Columbia are 13.4 cents lower than a month ago and 40 cents per gallon higher than they were at this time last year.

Yesterday, the cheapest gas in Columbia was $2.94. The most expensive came in at $3.59 per gallon.