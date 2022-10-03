Fort Jackson to hold annual “National Night Out” on Oct. 4

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson is hosting their annual “National Night Out,” a campaign that helps foster relationships between communities and law enforcement, on Oct. 4 from 6 pm-8 pm.

The event will kick-off with an emergency vehicle parade and will include demonstrations by a K-9 team.

Fort Jackson law enforcement partners will have booths set up at Hilton field. The 282nd Army Band will provide entertainment, free giveaways, and food trucks.

The public is encouraged to celebrate the event with Fort Jackson’s soldiers and family members.

The Fort Jackson Community is invited to the National Night Out on October 4 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Hilton Field, hosted by Fort Jackson Directorate of Emergency Services. #PeopleFirst #VictoryStartsHere pic.twitter.com/tImxCjKbSL — Fort Jackson (@fortjackson) September 23, 2022