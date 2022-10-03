Fort Jackson to hold annual “National Night Out” on Oct. 4

Fort Jackson is hosting their annual “National Night Out,” a campaign that helps foster relationships between communities and law enforcement, on Oct. 4 at 5:30 pm.
Jessica Mejia,

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson is hosting their annual “National Night Out,” a campaign that helps foster relationships between communities and law enforcement, on Oct. 4 from 6 pm-8 pm.

The event will kick-off with an emergency vehicle parade and will include demonstrations by a K-9 team.

Fort Jackson law enforcement partners will have booths set up at Hilton field. The 282nd Army Band will provide entertainment, free giveaways, and food trucks.

The public is encouraged to celebrate the event with Fort Jackson’s soldiers and family members.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts