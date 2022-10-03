Local Living: Night out and Concerts at CLA

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the Cayce Police Department is hosting a ‘Night Out against Crime event’.

It will take place Tuesday, October 4 from 6p-8pm at the Police Department 2 Lavern Jumper Road in Cayce.

The event will feature a car club, DJ, food, games and K9 demonstrations by the Cayce K9 officers.

kids are encouraged to get in on the fun by wearing their Halloween costumes as officers for the department go over Halloween safety tips and crime prevention measures.

The Sumter Police Department is encouraging residents in the City of Sumter to get involved in National Night Out.

The Department is asking homeowners to turn on their porch lights at 7 pm in recognition of the annual event which is used to build better relationships between neighbors and between communities and law enforcement.

Big concert news- Colonial Life Arena announced Reba McEntire will be in concert March 10, 2023.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information click here https://www.coloniallifearena.com/