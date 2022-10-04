Mayor Rickenmann announces 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The mayor of Columbia announced details for his campaign against breast cancer with the 20th annual Isabel Law Breakfast.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and city leaders will be serving the community breakfast this Friday, October 12 at the Boyd Plaza from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 and Mayor Rickenmann is hoping to raise $50,000 to purchase a prone stereotactic unit for Prisma Health.

The mayor says the city is halfway to reaching its goal of strengthening the hospital system’s fight against breast cancer.

“Making a donation like this to the hospital system provides a compressed time on all the screenings, makes patients feel more comfortable, and just really gives us an opportunity to get more patients screened and through the process. So I think it’s a great way for the community to be invested in the fight against breast cancer,” says Mayor Rickenmann.

Tickets for the Isabel Law Breakfast can be purchased at city hall, Columbia Fire Department, Columbia Police Department, and Columbia Water.