Prisma Health expands with new facility in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is now accepting appointments at its new Lexington facility.

The 24,000 square-foot office building at 5336 Sunset Blvd will hold 36 exam rooms for internal medicine, cardiology and obstetrics/gynecology practices.

Prisma Health Internal Medicine will open on Oct. 10. Physicians at this department will provide adults and adolescents with wellness exams, annual physicals, and treatments for chronic or common illnesses.

The cardiology practice is set to open on Oct. 31. The obstetrics/gynecology practice is anticipated to open in early 2023.

For more information, call (803) 567-8900 or visit Prisma Health Internal Medicine at Sunset Blvd.