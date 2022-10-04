UPDATE: Lexington Co. coroner identifies man involved domestic

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington County man accused of shooting his wife before authorities say he turned the gun on himself has been identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. According to the county coroner, the man killed during a domestic related incident along Haskell Road in Gilbert is 70 year old William P. Burrow. According to authorities, Burrow was involved in an altercation around 9 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel.

Fisher say Burrows cause of death is due to a self inflicted gunshot wound. Burrow’s wife who authorities say was also shot was rushed to an area hospital where Fisher tells ABC Columbia News she is suffering from serious injuries.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are working together as they continue to

investigate the incident.

