14th annual Greg’s Groceries packing event to be held Oct. 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Serve and Connect will host the 14th annual Greg’s Groceries Packing Day from 10 am to 1 pm on Oct. 6. The event will be held at the Walmart on Forest Drive.

Greg’s Groceries helps provide struggling individuals and families with boxes of non-perishable foods. The event is sponsored by Walmart and Americans for Prosperity.

Officers from more than 50 South Carolina police departments, including the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will help pack 2,000 food care packages.

The non-perishable foods will feed a family of four for up to one week.

For a complete list of participating departments and for volunteer opportunities, visit www.serveandconnect.org/gregs-groceries