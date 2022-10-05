Company expands to Spartanburg, creating 88 new jobs

Boysen USA is establishing operations at Spartanburg and is expected to create 88 new jobs in the county.

COLUMBIA, S.C.(WOLO)— Boysen USA is establishing operations at Spartanburg and is expected to create 88 new jobs in the county.

The company specializes in automotive exhaust technology and provides parts for German carmakers Audi, BMW, Daimler, Porsche, VW, and British carmakers Bentley and Rolls-Royce.

Boysen USA will operate at 404 Centura Court and will accommodate additional manufacturing capacity to meet increased demand.

Individuals interested in joining the Boysen USA team should visit the company’s careers page.