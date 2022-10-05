President Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in seizure of classified documents

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over materials the FBI seized from his

Mar-A-Lago Resort.

Those classified documents have helped fuel a high-profile investigation into Trump for the past several weeks. Trump is specifically asking the Supreme Court to ensure that the more than 100 documents marked as classified are part of the special master’s review.

The request, if granted, could bolster the former President’s attempt to challenge the search in court and have the documents returned to him. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the

Former President seeking to involve the Justices in investigations that entangle him. Trump appointed three of the current Justices.