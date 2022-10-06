2022 Favorite Halloween Candy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Halloween is right around the corner and ahead of that sugar-filled holiday, Candystore.com is out with an interactive map of all 50 states’ favorite Halloween candies. Spoiler: South Carolina favors butterfingers!

Nationwide the most popular Halloween candy was Reese’s cups, followed by Skittles in second place and M&M’s taking third.

Starbursts and Hot Tamales rounded out the top five, followed by Sour Patch Kids, Hershey’s Kisses, Snickers, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn.

Candystore.com estimates US consumers will shell out about $3.1 billion on Halloween candy this year.