Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphone and first ever Pixel smartwatch

(CNN)— Google unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup this morning.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices are similar to those they launched last year but come with new camera features, an improved screen and battery, and an updated processor.

The newest Google Pixel watch also debuted and they are priced at $400.

Pixel 7’s begin at $600, Pixel 7 Pro’s begin at $900.

Pre-orders begin Thursday for the devices and they hit shelves on October 13.