Lexington County Narcotics Agents arrest man for drug trafficking

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year-old Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes after being accused of trafficking meth and cocaine, and distributing fentanyl.

Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes

Charged Items seized by Lexington Narcotics agents

According to arrest warrants, Mayes is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Soon says, “Agents seized a large quantity of drugs and more than $16,000 in cash from locations associated with Mayes. They also seized two vehicles that were connected to his drug enterprise.”

Authorities say community tips obtained by narcotics agents and multiple controlled purchases of meth from Mayes led to his arrest.