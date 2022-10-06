Local Living: Oktoberfest Celebrations

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it is time for Oktoberfest Columbia.

The Oktoberfest Columbia event takes place October 7-9 at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine street.

Admission is free.

For more information, click here http://www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com/

And over in Newberry, the annual Oktoberfest will be held October 15, 2022. It was posted due to Hurricane Ian.

It will be held from 10am-6pm in downtown Newberry.

For more information, click here https://www.newberryoktoberfest.com/