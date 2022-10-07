Carolina Downhome Blues Festival will be held this weekend

The annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival will be held this weekend and the fun has already begun!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival will be held this weekend and the fun has already begun!

This is the festival’s 25th year and event planners say it will be bigger and better than ever, with artists from all over the nation.

You can head to Camden for the live music, food and fun now through Sunday.

Visit Carolinadownhomeblues.com for more information.