Faith and Blue Blood Drive happening today until 3 pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Meeting Place Church are hosting the Faith and Blue Blood Drive until 3 pm today at the church on Columbia Mall Boulevard.

If you would like to donate, visit redcrossblood.org.

To set up an appointment, use the sponsor code: FAITHBLUE

The Faith & Blue Blood Drive is up and running and @RedCrossSC is ready to take your blood donation! This lovely donor was representing @Verizon today. Come on over to The Meeting Place Church and bring your coworkers! It’s an easy way to give back. DETAILS 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/X4QyfoQPSl — Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. (@RCSD) October 7, 2022