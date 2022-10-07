Faith and Blue Blood Drive happening today until 3 pm

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Meeting Place Church are hosting the Faith and Blue blood drive until 3 pm today at the church on Columbia Mall Boulevard.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Meeting Place Church are hosting the Faith and Blue Blood Drive until 3 pm today at the church on Columbia Mall Boulevard.

If you would like to donate, visit redcrossblood.org.

To set up an appointment, use the sponsor code: FAITHBLUE

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts