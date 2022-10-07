RCSD searches for two men accused of Circle K burglary

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify and locate two men accused in a recent burglary. RCSD tells us the incident took place back on September 24, 2022 at the Circle K convenience along Parklane Road around 4:30 in the morning. Authorities say the duo was captured on surveillance video breaking into the store by smashing the front window of the business while it was closed. According to deputies, the suspects filled a garbage bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco before taking off.

Take a good look at this video provided by The Sheriff’s Department. If you recognize either of these men and happen to know their whereabouts, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department would like you to contact them. You can always make an anonymous tip by calling 1888-CRIME-SC or by going to their website at

Anyone who has information about this incident or the identity of the men in the video, is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.