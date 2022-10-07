SLED agents arrest 75 year-old man for sexual conduct with a minor

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Pickens City Council member Donald Edward McKinney, 75, for committing sexual battery against a minor in May.

SLED agents say McKinney groped and performed a sexual act with the victim after an investigation was requested by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. The victim is under 16 years of age.

The defendant was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center.