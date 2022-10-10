Big discounts on electronics, toys expected during holidays

(CNN)—According to Adobe analytics, consumers will see a sharp increase in discounted items this holiday season.

When it comes to electronics, the discounts will be at 27% off, up from just 8% last year. Toys are also expected to be discounted by 22%.

According to Adobe, shoppers will find the biggest discounts around Thanksgiving with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.