Big discounts on electronics, toys expected during holidays
(CNN)—According to Adobe analytics, consumers will see a sharp increase in discounted items this holiday season.
When it comes to electronics, the discounts will be at 27% off, up from just 8% last year. Toys are also expected to be discounted by 22%.
According to Adobe, shoppers will find the biggest discounts around Thanksgiving with Black Friday and Cyber Monday.