iPhone 14 new feature causes problems on roller coasters

According to Apple, the devices new crash detection feature is causing problems on roller coasters and dialing the emergency number on it's own.

(CNN)— Did you get your hands on the newest iPhone? If so, you may not want to take it on roller coasters.

According to emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island Amusement park, they’ve received at least six calls since the smart phone went on sale last month.

Similar calls were also experienced near Six Flags Great Adventure in Chicago.

According to Apple, users should simply put the iPhone 14 on airplane mode before boarding.