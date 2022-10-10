Report shows slowest and fastest drive-thru food lines

(CNN)— When it comes to fast food, Taco Bell has the fastest drive-through line and Chick-fil-A has the slowest.

That’s according to the 2022 QSR drive-thru report. Chick-fil-A may be the slowest only because it’s so popular and there are so many cars in line.

While Chick-fil-A customers spent the most time in line, they don’t seem to mind, giving the chain a 93% satisfaction rating for speed.

The second slowest drive-thru, according to the survey? McDonald’s.