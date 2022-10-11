KCSD: Assault charge upgraded to murder

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department says Michael Todd Gray, 51, was charged with murder after an Oct. 3 incident where he assaulted a victim who later succumbed to head injuries.

Gray was initially charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after knocking Horace Junior McLeod, 50, unconscious.

Deputies say the victim fell backward striking his head on the asphalt parking lot at the Parkview Motel in Camden.