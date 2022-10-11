Officers searching for 81 year-old missing male who suffers from Alzheimers

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joe Nathan Glover, 81, who was reported missing from his Spann Circle home on Oct. 6. The Dale resident suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Glover is believed to be wearing pull-on style work boots. He weights approximately 150 pounds, is six feet tall, and has gray hair and a white beard.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the missing and endangered person. They ask home owners with surveillance systems on their properties to review last week’s camera footage in case Glover was captured by them.

Residents are also asked to check any garages, sheds, or outbuildings that could be easily accessed by him.

If you have any information about Glover’s whereabouts, please call Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777.