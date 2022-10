Fort Jackson identifies soldier found dead in barracks

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Fort Jackson officials are releasing the identity of a soldier who recently died on base during basic combat training. Private Danielle Shields was found in her barracks area October 7, 2022 . Official say she was assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment. No word on a cause of death has been released but officials and teammates are giving her family their condolences.