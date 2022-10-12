Local Living: Coat Drive and Recycling Event

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you can help out with a coat drive.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is holding the coat drive.

It is not limited to just coats, they are also taking blankets, stocking hats, gloves, and other items to help those in need this winter.

All donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office on Law Enforcement Drive in Saluda.

For information click here https://saludacounty.sc.gov/departments/sheriff

A recycling event is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 8am-Noon at Irmo High School.

Accepted materials include: cooking oil, paper for shredding, tires, electronics and scrap metal.

There are limits for the amount of tires, electronics and paper you can drop off to be recycled.