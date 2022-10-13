Double Murder trial date set for Alex Murdaugh

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Alex Murdaugh will stand trial for the murders of his wife and son on January 30th in Colleton Co.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office made the announcement Thursday.

Judge Clifton Newman will preside over the proceedings.

Alex Murdaugh is accused in the shooting deaths of his wife Maggie Murdaugh and their son Paul Murdaugh.

In June of 2021, investigators say Murdaugh called 911 after his wife and son were found dead at the family’s hunting property in Colleton Co.

The investigation into those killings resulted into the re-opening of two other death investigations and uncovered a host of alleged financial crimes against the once-prominent attorney.

