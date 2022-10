Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles.

According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.”

The company’s headquarters will be located at 355 South Main Street in Greenville.

Interested applicants are asked to visit the company’s contact page.