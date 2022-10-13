Federal District Judge to decide fate of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program

A Federal District Judge is expected to decide whether to temporarily block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program from going into effect.

The Biden administration aims to deliver debt relief of up to $20,000 to millions of borrowers with applications expected to open up this month.

Six republican-led states, including South Carolina, filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court to grant a preliminary injunction.

If it does, that could put student loan cancellation on hold until the judge issues a final ruling on the case.