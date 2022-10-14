Midlands man wins $30,000 off $2 scratch-off lotto ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands man had luck on his side after purchasing a $2 scratch-off lottery ticket during his weekly grocery shopping trip. To his surprise, he won the $30,000 prize.

The man celebrated his big win by treating himself with new clothing attire. “I refreshed the wardrobe,” he said.

The unidentified winner told lottery officials he didn’t check the Win It All ticket until days after getting it.

He told officials he did not believe it was real until the ticket was cashed at the Lottery’s Claims Center.

The ticket was purchased at the Publix on Old Cherokee, Rd. in Lexington.