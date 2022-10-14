Raleigh mass shooting: What we know about the victims

ABC NEWS—Five people, ages 16 to 52, were shot and killed in a mass shooting along a nature trail in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old boy who is injured and hospitalized, is a relative of one of the victims killed, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

Here’s what we know about the lives lost:

Susan Karnatz, 49

Susan Karnatz is survived by her husband and three sons, The Associated Press reported.

She was a dedicated runner who often ran at this trail, her husband, Tom Karnatz, told the AP.

“We’re absolutely heartbroken and miss her dearly,” he told the AP.

Gabriel Torres, 29

Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres was off duty and on his way to work when he was shot and killed, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

James Roger Thompson, 16

James Roger Thompson was a junior at Knightdale High School, according to a statement from the principal.

“Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers go out to James’ family, the other victims, their families and all who have been impacted by yesterday’s events,” principal Keith Richardson said in a statement Friday.

Mary Marshall, 34

Nicole Conners, 52