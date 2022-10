Road closures after train and tractor-trailer collision in Orangeburg

(Courtesy: City of Orangeburg/Facebook) No injuries reported in the train and tractor-trailer collision.

(Courtesy: City of Orangeburg/Facebook) Train vs. tractor-trailer on Magnolia & Whaley.

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – City of Orangeburg officials say no one is hurt following a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer this morning.

It happened at the intersection of Magnolia Street & Whaley Street.

According to investigators, Broughton at Magnolia and Stonewall Jackson near the armory at Airport Road are closed.

This incident remains under investigation.