SLED agents arrest three people for human trafficking minors

A human trafficking investigation led to the arrest of three people in Horry County on Oct. 13.

Vereen Kwame Lawan Vereen/ Horry County Detention Center

Ladson Lashon Alvin Ladson/ Horry County Detention Center

Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson HORRY COUNTY DETENTION CENTER

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) partnered with law enforcement agencies to arrest Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, and Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24 for trafficking victims under 18 years of age.

Along with the trafficking charges, Verren and Ladson will be prosecuted for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. Authorities say suspects committed sexual battery against the victims at the Comfort Suites Hotel at Myrtle Beach.

Law enforcement partners on the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force believes there may be more victims involved in this human trafficking case and ask victims to contact the SLED Human Trafficking Unit at (803) 896-5591 or text “BeFree” to 233722.

The subjects are booked at the J. Ruben Long Detention Center in Horry County.