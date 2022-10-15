Gas Prices rise in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices in the Midlands rose over the last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Columbia rose 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week.

Drivers are paying an average of $3.26 per gallon in Columbia.

According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are nearly 8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 32 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average is also up, drivers are paying around $3.92 a gallon.