ONE-ON-ONE: Election official explains how to vote early as soon as next week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — While Election Day is three weeks away, you will soon be able to vote in South Carolina.

New legislation passed this year allows for an early voting period.

“If you haven’t heard the news, early voting is in South Carolina now,” said John Michale Catalano with the South Carolina State Election Commission.

Starting Monday, October 24th, South Carolinians will be able to vote early at specific locations. Registered voters don’t need to bring much with them.

“The one thing that you always need to bring with you anytime you vote in person, whether it’s early or at your polling place on Election Day, is your photo ID,” Catalano said. “Most people use their driver’s license but you also use a passport, veteran’s benefits card and more. There’s a whole list on SC Votes dot gov.”

On SC Votes.gov, you can go to see where in your county you can vote early. For many in Richland County, it’s the elections and voter office on Hampton Street. Also on the website, you can print off a sample ballot so you’re ready to go when you come to vote early.”

“It’s exactly like at your polling place on Election Day. You’re going to be using the voting system’s ballot marking device,” Catalano said. “You’re going to insert your ballot into the ballot scanner that day you vote early. State law prohibits any results or counting prior to polls closing.”

The early voting period for the summer’s primary elections saw small numbers according to poll managers, but the state election commission expects early voting to become more popular.

“I think moving forward we’ll see more and more voters during the early voting period. That will help election administration,” Catalano said. “From the voters’ side, it’s hugely beneficial. Instead of being forced to vote on one day, you got Monday through Saturday over two weeks to get it in.”