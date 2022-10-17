SC School Report Cards released, shows strengths and improvement areas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —

The South Carolina Education Oversight Committee and The South Carolina Department of Education released its 2022 School Report Cards today.

The report card ratings reflect the results of the 2020 to 2021 school year for elementary, middle, and high schools across the state.

20.6% of schools received an overall rating of excellent. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations on the state assessment test known as SC Ready increased in both language arts and math.

However, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman recognizes that the pandemic was particularly hard on students, and not everyone performed as well.

“We know that not all of our students were able to learn at the same level during school closures, and we are investing and learning acceleration efforts to support students in closing these gaps,” says Superintendent Spearman.

The report cards show a significant decrease in the number of high schools earning excellent ratings and a widening gap between the highest and lowest performing students. Total high schools scoring excellent dropped from 26% in 2019 to 16.7% in 2022.

Another area of concern? Math scores.

“Over 40% of eighth graders scored “Does Not Meet” on SC Ready. That means that they are 2 grade levels below their peers who do meet grade level proficiency. Outcomes for students of color and those living in homes that lack financial resources have even more alarming results,” says Matthew Ferguson, Executive Director for the SC Education Oversight Committee.

Fourth grade teacher at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School, Eiko Hendrix, says all kids have the potential to be great students.

“We know all kids are capable of learning, and we just have to pull from their strengths and what they know and their learning styles. We have to know their learning styles, and pull from where they are and move them forward,” says Hendrix.

For the first time, schools also received ratings on school climate — measuring perception of safety, working conditions, and the school’s social-physical environment.

To view the schools’ report cards, visit www.screportcards.com.