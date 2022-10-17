South Carolina Emergency Division unveils virtual earthquake guide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Emergency Management Division is making sure all South Carolinians know what to do during an earthquake.

The division launched a new virtual guide that reminds what to do the moment the ground starts shaking which is to quickly drop to the ground, cover your body under a sturdy table or desk, and hold on.

Many fault lines run through South Carolina and SCEMD Director Kim Stenson says this year shows the state needs to be prepared. There has been an increase in earthquakes this year with a swarm near Elgin.

“Primarily with the swarm that we’ve had out near Elgin, i think that there’s probably been over 60 of them but they’re all low magnitude earthquakes and have caused no damage that we’re aware of at this point and its fairly rare for South Carolina but world wide its a phenomenon that does take place periodically. I don’t really consider this any prelude to a large scale earthquake in South Carolina,” says Stenson.

The last earthquake in Elgin was on October 14 with a 1.3 magnitude. Derrec Becker with SCEMD says people have asked if the swarms will get worse?

“Earthquakes can not be predicted despite all of our technology and everything that we have achieved in the year 2022 earthquakes still can not be predicted. So we don’t know, thats why we want everyone to be as prepared as possible for earthquakes,” says Becker.

To take a look at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division virtual earthquake guide click here.